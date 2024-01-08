A cloudy and breezy Monday allows time to prepare for strong storms Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions on Monday. Winds will be out of the east mostly 10 to 15 mph with gusts reaching over 20 mph. Temperatures will continue to stay warm in the afternoon and cool overnight. Highs hit the low 70s and overnight lows stay in the 60s. A small amount of rain passes through the suncoast quickly in the afternoon, but otherwise it will be mostly dry.

On Monday, the winds begin to pick up overnight then increase Tuesday morning, as a cold front with an intense line of storms arrives Tuesday afternoon. Sustained winds should reach between 20 and 30 mph with gusts reaching over 50 mph. Residents may wish to tie down their boats and remove any debris in the yard that could get blown away with the strong wind gusts. Temperatures will remain warm Tuesday. The storms should arrive sometime around noon and last into overnight. The Tuesday afternoon commute will be a wet and very windy experience for drivers. There is a slight opportunity for severe weather.

Beach conditions will be cloudy with highs in the low 70s and a cold surf. Bay and inland waters will be choppy Monday with seas two to four and sometimes five feet. Tuesday will be very rough with five to seven foot seas, then building eight to ten, and occasionally reaching 13 feet. There is a gale watch in effect starting overnight Monday until Wednesday at 1 a.m. Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 knots. Small craft advisories are expected to be issued.

