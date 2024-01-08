Charges upgraded for Charlotte County man accused of stabbing his mother to death

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County man accused of attacking and stabbing his mother to death is now facing murder charges.

Connor Crumrine was taken into jail on December 27th, after deputies responded to the Crumrine home on Chelsea Court in Port Charlotte.

According to court documents, Crumrine attacked his mother Jennifer and his sisters with a knife. He was initially charged with Aggravated Battery. Those charges have now been upgraded to murder after his mother died of her injuries.

Jennifer Crumrine was a teacher at Sallie Jones Elementary School.

The attack happened after his family reported Connor was acting bizarre. His mother planned to stay home from a planned family cruise to take Connor to seek mental health treatment.

Crumrine will be arraigned on January 29th.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.