Basketball dreams being realized at IMG Academy

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The IMG Academy Ascenders varsity Gold Boys Basketball team is led by second year head coach Julian Allen.

He tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill how humbled he is to help coach up basketball players in a state-of-the-art environment here on the Suncoast.

“It’s a great feeling to help see young student-athletes achieve their dreams and help them work towards achieving that every single day. As you mentioned there’s no place like IMG Academy so it’s an honor to be here and work with these student-athletes,” Julian Allen said.

The IMG Gold Varsity boys basketball team was one of eighteen basketball teams on Bradenton recently to play games in the SIAA Regional Crossover.

IMG is a major world renowned leader in sports education. The six-hundred-acre campus is in Bradenton. Over the years many notable basketball stars played at the high school level for IMG.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.