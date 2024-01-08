Active arrest warrant issued in DeSoto County homicide investigation

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an active arrest warrant for Emilio Gustavo Angel Olalde on charges of premeditated murder.

This is in connection with the domestic shooting that occurred on Jan. 7.

The victim, identified as Olivia Maldonaldo De La Torre, was fatally shot at the Flea Market located at 1019 SW Highway 17 in Arcadia. Emilio is believed to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend, and her passing resulted from at least one gunshot wound.

DCSO emphasizes that this is an isolated incident that stemmed from a family domestic disturbance, and it’s believed the suspected could have fled the area.

If you see this individual do not approach him and contact 911. If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact the non-emergency number at 863-993-4700.

You can also contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or via the P3Tips mobile app.

