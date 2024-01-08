Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

6-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in her driveway

A 6-year-old girl in Mississippi was struck and killed in her own driveway, authorities said.
By WDAM Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl died in Mississippi after being hit by a vehicle in her driveway, according to police.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a girl being struck by a vehicle around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, in Raleigh, Mississippi.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the child was dead.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated first responders emergency management and paramedics for their swift and compassionate response to the scene,” Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said. “We urge everyone to hold the family and friends of this precocious little girl in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Sarasota County crash kills one
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
53-year-old, Emilio Gustavo Olalde Angel, and other individuals are suspects in this case.
Homicide Investigation continues in DeSoto County
During the traffic stop a K-9 was requested and a search took place leading officers to find a...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Children sat with their families and listened to story time at The Bay Park.
New children’s museum comes to Sarasota, created by moms

Latest News

Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Killers of...
Lily Gladstone’s win at the Golden Globes makes history for indigenous women
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. (Source: CNN,...
Lily Gladstone makes history with Golden Globes win
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem, US company says
FILE - Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the...
Pope in major policy address calls for universal ban on surrogacy, says it exploits mother and child