Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas

Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket as a Christmas gift.(Source: DC Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A married couple found out together on Christmas Day that the Powerball ticket the husband bought as a gift earlier in the month was a winner.

DC Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket at a grocery store in early December. The couple found out on Christmas that the ticket was a winner.

“We are elated to find out we won. It’s life-changing,” Pamela told lottery officials. “We have kids in college, so this will definitely help with college tuition.”

The couple plan to save most of their prize money, but they are also thinking about going on a family trip to the Caribbean.

The couple’s $2 million ticket was the DC Lottery’s highest Powerball win in 2023.

