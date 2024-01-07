Traffic stop leads to drug bust by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received information that a residence in the 1700th block of Rita Street in Sarasota may be selling illegal narcotics.

Surveillance was set up and a suspicious vehicle was seen arriving and leaving the home after a short period of time.

They followed the vehicle out of the area and a traffic stop was conducted, near Beneva/Fruitville Road.

During the traffic stop a K-9 was requested and a search took place leading officers to find a Canik TFS9 9mm Pistol in the vehicle as well as a total of 5.3g of Fentanyl, 1 Oxycodone, and Rock Cocaine.

Dorian Jamil Gilmer was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Oxycodone, and Possession of Rock cocaine with intention to sell.

