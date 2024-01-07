Sunday temps cool down in wake of cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday’s high temperatures will only reach the mid 60s in the wake of Saturday’s cold front. There is opportunity for a quick rain shower in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds will come from the north between ten and 15 mph, with gusts slightly higher. Overnight lows will dip to the upper 50s.

Boating conditions remain unfavorable through Tuesday. On Sunday, seas are expected between three and four feet, and occasionally hitting five feet in bay and inland waters up to 20 miles out. Winds will come from the north between 15 and 20 knots and conditions will be choppy. Exercise caution statements may be issued.

Seas rise with more intensity on Monday, ahead of a gusty cold front that arrives Tuesday. Tuesday seas will be very rough between six and eight feet, building up to 11 and occasionally hitting 14 feet. Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 knots. Small craft advisories will likely be issued.

