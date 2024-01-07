Sunday Services Equal Splitting Space with Non-Profit Dedicated to Helping Battle Addiction

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was Sunday services like usual at the Potter’s House Church in Sarasota.

Only now, the bible-based, non-denominational organization is sharing space with a non-profit dedicated to helping people beat addiction.

Members of the Gratitude Club of Sarasota, which has been a staple on the Suncoast for nearly 20 years, had been looking for a space to host support meetings since losing their lease when their building was sold to developers last September.

“We thought that it would be relatively easy to find a new place, but after a couple of months, we found that it was becoming a major concern”, said Chuck Merritt, managing director of the Gratitude Club.

Church leaders said when Gratitude Club members approached them about assistance recently, a few discussions sealed the deal.

“A lot of the members were missing meetings, and it seemed like it was becoming a desperate situation,” said Potter’s House Church pastor Jon Duff.

Duff added a schedule has been established so Gratitude Club outreach services don’t coincide with congregation services and events.

Duff added he’s happy to be able to help after battling addiction himself.

“For many years I battled alcohol addiction and drug addiction, mainly drug addiction, and struggled to get free from it for several years, I tried many things over, and never could get free from it, until I found a relationship with Jesus Christ,” he added.

