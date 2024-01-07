Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sunday Services Equal Splitting Space with Non-Profit Dedicated to Helping Battle Addiction

Gratitude Club of Sarasota
Gratitude Club of Sarasota
By Rob Wells
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was Sunday services like usual at the Potter’s House Church in Sarasota.

Only now, the bible-based, non-denominational organization is sharing space with a non-profit dedicated to helping people beat addiction.

Members of the Gratitude Club of Sarasota, which has been a staple on the Suncoast for nearly 20 years, had been looking for a space to host support meetings since losing their lease when their building was sold to developers last September. 

“We thought that it would be relatively easy to find a new place, but after a couple of months, we found that it was becoming a major concern”, said Chuck Merritt, managing director of the Gratitude Club.

Church leaders said when Gratitude Club members approached them about assistance recently, a few discussions sealed the deal.

“A lot of the members were missing meetings, and it seemed like it was becoming a desperate situation,” said Potter’s House Church pastor Jon Duff.

Duff added a schedule has been established so Gratitude Club outreach services don’t coincide with congregation services and events.

Duff added he’s happy to be able to help after battling addiction himself.

“For many years I battled alcohol addiction and drug addiction, mainly drug addiction, and struggled to get free from it for several years, I tried many things over, and never could get free from it, until I found a relationship with Jesus Christ,” he added.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Sarasota County crash kills one
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Much of the Suncoast saw heavy rains and gusty winds early Saturday morning. Still, it wasn’t...
Sarasota Farmer’s Market stays open despite stormy Saturday morning
Heavy rain possible and some storms could be strong
Saturday to be a First Alert Weather day
Mangrove removal investigation on Anna Maria Island

Latest News

As officers made contact with 36-year-old Breonte Johnson-Davis he began banging on the...
Palmetto Police Department ask for independent investigation on Marchman Act case
During the traffic stop a K-9 was requested and a search took place leading officers to find a...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
53-year-old, Emilio Gustavo Olalde Angel, and other individuals are suspects in this case.
Homicide Investigation continues in DeSoto County
Children sat with their families and listened to story time at The Bay Park.
New children’s museum comes to Sarasota, created by moms