Palmetto Police Department ask for independent investigation on Marchman Act case

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police Oficers are dispatched to Circle K store at 1706 8th Avenue Wesst to reports of a customer being aggressive with staff and customers.

Upon arrival officers observed a person matching the description given by the caller running south on 8th Avenue West, away from the store.

As officers made contact with 36-year-old Breonte Johnson-Davis he began banging on the driver’s window with his fists preventing the officer from exiting his vehicle.

He then jumped on the hood of the patrol car and began rolling around, based on this behavior officers attempted to take him into custody under a Marchman Act.

What is The Marchman Act?

“The Marchman Act provides for voluntary admissions and involuntary assessment, stabilization, and treatment of adults and youth who are severely impaired due to substance abuse.”

Johnson-Davis actively resisted the officer’s attempts to restrain him and an officer tased him to gain control.

He was then put into handcuffs and Manatee County EMS was called as protocol, but Johnson-Davis suffered a medical episode as paramedics began lifesaving measures.

He would later pass away on November 3rd at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Chief Scott Tyler contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an independent investigation into this incident as the investigation is still ongoing.

Once the investigation is completed it will be forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

