New children’s museum comes to Sarasota, created by moms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Sarasota Children’s Museum hosted their very first event today at the Ibis Playground at The Bay Park.

Over 60 families attended and participated in a book reading and immersive learning activities.

The mission of Sarasota Childrens Museum is to empower, educate, and inspire children through hands-on learning experiences.

Founders told ABC7 that for the 2024 year it will operate as a “museum without walls,” with events in open spaces free to the public, as they search for location and funding.

Parents at the event say Sarasota has lacked a children’s museum since the closing of GWIZ along Bayfront in 2012.

“We have decided as collective moms to

“We have decided as collective moms to start building this startup children’s museum,” said Christina Fredericks, co-executive chair of Sarasota Children’s Museum. “As soon as someone hears about the museum, they immediately say this is such a need in Sarasota,” she added.

Karen Johnson, a manatee county schoolteacher and mother living in Sarasota agrees with Fredericks. “There are different places that have activities for kids, but this place focuses on the kids,” said Johnson. “So many children learn by experience, and going to places so they can learn what things are and they do remember,” she added.

This month students from the Ringling college of art and design will create the logo and visual identity for the museum. The launch of their website will happen in March.

The next Sarasota Children’s Museum pop up event will take place this Spring, check out their website after it is updated next month, here.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.