Homicide Investigation continues in DeSoto County

By Angel Alvarez
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office releases new information into a homicide investigation.

On Sunday, January 7th, 2024, at around 8:25am DCSO receives a call regrading a shooting at the Flea Market on US-17 and SW MLK Jr. St.

53-year-old, Emilio Gustavo Olalde Angel, and other individuals are suspects in this case.

law enforcement deputies and detectives are actively searching for Emilio who was last seen leaving the Flea Market driving a 4-door White Ford F-150 with tag Y74CQD.

There is a scorpion emblem on the back window of the Ford.

If you see this individual do NOT approach him and contact 9-1-1 if you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the non-emergency number at (863) 993-4700.

You can also contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or via the P3Tips mobile app.

