A cooler Sunday and another First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms have come and gone with impressive rain totals. At SRQ we received 1.76″, Ward Lake east of Bradenton 2.66″, only 0.65″ at Venice. Sunday is a quieter day, cooler with highs in the 60s but no thunderstorms, just a slight chance of an isolated small shower. Temps warmer up Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Winds will be very gusty Tuesday, mainly southerly winds at 25 to 40 mph with higher gusts. Thunderstorms will move in for the later afternoon and evening with strong storms and possibly severe storms again.

Rain Saturday (Station)

