$10,000 reward for information on Hit and Run Fatal Pedestrian crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help in connections to a Hit and Run Fatal Pedestrian crash last Wednesday.

A $10,000 reward is now being offering for any information leading to this case, at 6:45pm on Wednesday January 3rd a Cadillac SRX SUV struck a 70-year-old Karen Moorefield as she was crossing 22nd Avenue North near 41st Street and fled the scene.

This weekend officers located the Cadillac SRX SUV however investigators are still looking for additional information.

If anyone has information on the maroon/red Cadillac SRX the evening of the crash, please contact St. Petersburg Police at (727) 893-7780.

