Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

You can send your name to the moon on NASA’s rover

NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's...
NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's first robotic lunar rover.(NASA/Daniel Rutter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can go to the moon without even leaving your home.

NASA is inviting members of the public to send their names to the moon aboard its first-ever robotic lunar rover called Viper.

The rover will be heading to the moon’s south pole, where it will study the water and environment.

That is also where NASA plans on landing the first woman and first person of color under its Artemis program.

You have until March 15 to submit your name to NASA’s website, where you will also be able to download a boarding pass featuring your name.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain possible and some storms could be strong
Saturday to be a First Alert Weather day
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is accused of tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville...
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing drink at Jaguars fans
Fidel Fletcher
Deputies looking for suspect wanted for second degree murder
Leann Sherri O’Halloran
Woman arrested in trailer theft ring

Latest News

An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border...
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘initial response’ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas
Rioters walk on the West Front at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Democracy...
On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Sarasota County crash kills one
Watch as James Hill takes us through another week of local Friday night football.
Friday Night Game Night