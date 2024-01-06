Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota residents beware: car warranty scams are everywhere

This letter sent to Don Slevin of Sarasota seems to be from a warranty provider...but a quick...
This letter sent to Don Slevin of Sarasota seems to be from a warranty provider...but a quick call to Hyundai proved the letter was a scam.(WWSB)
By Cade Snell
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When your car’s manufacturer sends you a letter, you pay attention.

It can be a little intimidating too, holding the unopened letter in your hands. For the Slevins, though, the dread of anticipation was only the beginning.

The letter, pictured above, claims to be from a Hyundai Palisade seller, and it wants your attention.

“RESPONSE REQUESTED” it reads in big, bold black letters, and it contains all the information about his vehicle, including the make and model. If Don Slevin hadn’t come across this kind of thing before, he might have been hoodwinked into calling the company and forking over some cash.

Slevin, a 71-year-old Sarasota resident, says a call to Hyundai proved that the letter was fake. However, he wasn’t content yet.

He had to give the number a call--just to satisfy his curiosity.

It’s a legitimate company. “They are licensed,” Slevin says, “so I’m sure they have been advised by lawyers and cover their asses to be sure they aren’t breaking any laws. But I’m sure the sales people are closely coached as to what to say and how to say it so they don’t break any rules of business.”

WWSB reached out, but the company told us that they’d have to have somebody call us back. So far, we haven’t heard anything.

For now, stay wary, Sarasota.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain possible and some storms could be strong
Saturday to be a First Alert Weather day
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is accused of tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville...
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing drink at Jaguars fans
Fidel Fletcher
Deputies looking for suspect wanted for second degree murder
Leann Sherri O’Halloran
Woman arrested in trailer theft ring

Latest News

Much of the Suncoast saw heavy rains and gusty winds early Saturday morning. Still, it wasn’t...
Heavy rains, winds pummel Suncoast Saturday
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Sarasota County crash kills one
Watch as James Hill takes us through another week of local Friday night football.
Friday Night Game Night
FNGN 1-5