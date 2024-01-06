Sarasota residents beware: car warranty scams are everywhere

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When your car’s manufacturer sends you a letter, you pay attention.

It can be a little intimidating too, holding the unopened letter in your hands. For the Slevins, though, the dread of anticipation was only the beginning.

The letter, pictured above, claims to be from a Hyundai Palisade seller, and it wants your attention.

“RESPONSE REQUESTED” it reads in big, bold black letters, and it contains all the information about his vehicle, including the make and model. If Don Slevin hadn’t come across this kind of thing before, he might have been hoodwinked into calling the company and forking over some cash.

Slevin, a 71-year-old Sarasota resident, says a call to Hyundai proved that the letter was fake. However, he wasn’t content yet.

He had to give the number a call--just to satisfy his curiosity.

It’s a legitimate company. “They are licensed,” Slevin says, “so I’m sure they have been advised by lawyers and cover their asses to be sure they aren’t breaking any laws. But I’m sure the sales people are closely coached as to what to say and how to say it so they don’t break any rules of business.”

WWSB reached out, but the company told us that they’d have to have somebody call us back. So far, we haven’t heard anything.

For now, stay wary, Sarasota.

