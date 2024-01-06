Advertise With Us
Sarasota County crash kills one

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By Cade Snell
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last night, an accident where US-41 meets Oak left one driver dead and two others injured.

Three people from three different cities collided in the crash, which Florida Highway Patrol says is still under investigation.

What we know so far is that a 29-year-old man from Nokomis, a 26-year old Venice woman in the passenger seat, had stopped at a stop sign, when they came to the end of Oak Street. A 66-year-old man from Fort Wayne, Indiana, meanwhile, was driving his SUV down the left lane of US-41.

For one reason or another, the couple in the sedan proceeded past the stop sign and drove ahead. Investigators are still determining exactly what happened, but they do know that the sedan traveled directly into the path of the SUV, which then smashed into the driver’s side of the couple’s car.

The 29-year-old Nokomis man died at the site of the crash.

