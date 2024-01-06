Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Mangrove removal investigation on Anna Maria Island

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Rick Adams
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - The recent removal of mangroves near a home on Anna Maria Island is raising concern.

The property owner says they had permission from the Department of Environmental Protection, but Rusty Chinnis with Suncoast Waterkeeper says mangroves should never be removed. Chinnis added that mangroves are essential to Florida.

“They feed the birds, provide protection for fish, they actually clean the water, and most importantly now with the storms we’ve been having, they break down the action of the waves,” he said. “It’s really important that we educate people on the importance of mangroves.”

Mangroves are protected by Florida law but under certain circumstances, the state does allow them to be removed.

The investigation into this mangrove removal on Anna Maria Island is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain possible and some storms could be strong
Saturday to be a First Alert Weather day
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is accused of tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville...
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing drink at Jaguars fans
Pines Trailer Park
Rent increase forcing some residents out of The Pines Trailer Park
Bradenton Police need help finding sisters Jaiyda Mitchell (15), Alieya Mackey (13), and...
Bradenton Police looking for missing sisters

Latest News

Three Kings Day Celebration with the SPD Community Relations Unit
Sarasota Police gift toys to local children on the eve of Three Kings Day
Gratitude Club new home
Gratitude Club gets new home for the new year
Downtown Sarasota
Future of Downtown Sarasota to be discussed in lecture series
vote here
Abortion rights groups garner enough signatures to put abortion on Florida ballot