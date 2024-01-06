Mangrove removal investigation on Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - The recent removal of mangroves near a home on Anna Maria Island is raising concern.

The property owner says they had permission from the Department of Environmental Protection, but Rusty Chinnis with Suncoast Waterkeeper says mangroves should never be removed. Chinnis added that mangroves are essential to Florida.

“They feed the birds, provide protection for fish, they actually clean the water, and most importantly now with the storms we’ve been having, they break down the action of the waves,” he said. “It’s really important that we educate people on the importance of mangroves.”

Mangroves are protected by Florida law but under certain circumstances, the state does allow them to be removed.

The investigation into this mangrove removal on Anna Maria Island is ongoing.

