Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Hundreds attend ‘Reptiday’ Sarasota

Joseph Finley, owner of Valhalla Exotics, holds a false water cobra and gives details on the...
Joseph Finley, owner of Valhalla Exotics, holds a false water cobra and gives details on the creature.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Repticon hosted ‘Reptiday’ in Sarasota at the Sahib Shrine Center and hundreds attended the event.

Although some of us may scream at the sight of a snake, or a spider, others gladly keep them as pets.

This event focused on reptiles, snakes, amphibians, and spiders.

Guests had the chance to learn about each creature or purchase them as a pet.

Employees from Repticon said they host these events to educate the public and also spread some fun.

“They’re a lot smarter than people give them credit for,” said Joseph Finley, owner of Valhalla Exotics, when talking about a false water cobra.

“Mine recognize their name. They will come to me if I call them by name.”

The next Repticon event in Sarasota at the Sahib Shrine Center is March 30th. For more information on dates, times, and locations, click here.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain possible and some storms could be strong
Saturday to be a First Alert Weather day
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Sarasota County crash kills one
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is accused of tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville...
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing drink at Jaguars fans
Fidel Fletcher
Deputies looking for suspect wanted for second degree murder

Latest News

This letter sent to Don Slevin of Sarasota seems to be from a warranty provider...but a quick...
Sarasota residents beware: car warranty scams are everywhere
Much of the Suncoast saw heavy rains and gusty winds early Saturday morning. Still, it wasn’t...
Heavy rains, winds pummel Suncoast Saturday
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Sarasota County crash kills one
Watch as James Hill takes us through another week of local Friday night football.
Friday Night Game Night