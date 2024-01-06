Hundreds attend ‘Reptiday’ Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Repticon hosted ‘Reptiday’ in Sarasota at the Sahib Shrine Center and hundreds attended the event.

Although some of us may scream at the sight of a snake, or a spider, others gladly keep them as pets.

This event focused on reptiles, snakes, amphibians, and spiders.

Guests had the chance to learn about each creature or purchase them as a pet.

Employees from Repticon said they host these events to educate the public and also spread some fun.

“They’re a lot smarter than people give them credit for,” said Joseph Finley, owner of Valhalla Exotics, when talking about a false water cobra.

“Mine recognize their name. They will come to me if I call them by name.”

The next Repticon event in Sarasota at the Sahib Shrine Center is March 30th. For more information on dates, times, and locations, click here.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.