Sarasota Farmer’s Market stays open despite stormy Saturday morning

Much of the Suncoast saw heavy rains and gusty winds early Saturday morning. Still, it wasn't...
Much of the Suncoast saw heavy rains and gusty winds early Saturday morning. Still, it wasn’t enough to deter support of a weekly Sarasota staple.(Rob Wells)
By Rob Wells
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Much of the Suncoast saw heavy rains and gusty winds early Saturday morning. Still, it wasn’t enough to deter support of a weekly Sarasota staple.

The Sarasota Farmer’s Market went on as usual despite less than perfect shopping and browsing weather conditions.

Gary Balch of Maggie’s Seafood said much of his business through the week are on-line orders that are picked up at the market. “They expect us to be here so that they can pick up their orders and we’ve been doing if for 30 years, so it’s a little rain, what’s the big deal?” said Balch.

And, as vendors held on to their tents and awnings to keep them from getting damaged during wind gusts, shoppers said they were there to support the local businesses.

“We love the Farmer’s Market, good food, good vendors, we want to support everybody, we knew that it was going to be bad out, so we wanted to come out and show our support,” said Michael Parsons who’s been a fan of the market for decades.

