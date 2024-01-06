Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather Day - Front Brings Saturday Morning Storms

Tuesday also a First Alert Weather Day with Second Front Arriving
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:02 AM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A front moves into the Suncoast area early Saturday morning. Rain will arrive before dawn, then around sunrise storms start to hit the area. The line of thunderstorms could bring severe weather throughout the a.m. hours. By early afternoon the brunt of the system will be moving out of the area.

Temperatures will be somewhat cooler on saturday, but will remain in the 70s. Humidity spikes with the arrival of the front, but cooler, drier air moves through in its wake. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the 60s. On Tuesday, another more intense front arrives. Both fronts are relatively fast moving and will travel through the area within the day. Between a half inch and an inch and a half of rain are expected between Saturday and Tuesday. On Friday, another, weaker front arrives.

