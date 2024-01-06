Advertise With Us
First Alert Saturday for strong storms and windy conditions

Rain
Rain(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front moves across the Suncoast today. Gusty south winds continue all day. Thunderstorms develop mid-morning and continue into early afternoon. We have a Marginal Risk of a severe storm, the lowest of the 5 categories. This includes just a 2% chance of a tornado and a 5% chance of winds with a thunderstorm over 58 mph.  There could be a few heavy downpours in areas, which could create dangerous driving conditions in the rain, or ponding on roads. By 3 PM, most of the storms are moving away from the Suncoast. Cooler temps in the 60s return Sunday.

Risks
Risks(Station)

Highs in the 70s return to start the workweek before the next cold front comes in for Tuesday. Tuesday is also a First Alert Weather Day with afternoon and evening storms possible again. And with our El Nino winter weather pattern bringing storms about every three days right now, Friday has a chance for rain, too.

