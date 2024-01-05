Advertise With Us
Woman arrested in trailer theft ring

Leann Sherri O’Halloran
Leann Sherri O’Halloran(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leann Sherri O’Halloran in connection to a stolen trailer case at Riverside RV Resort.

Detectives traced the stolen trailer back to Charlotte County and identified Nichael Alisha Abell, who was already in custody for a similar offense. Through thorough interviews, Abell revealed her accomplice as O’Halloran.

The North Port Police Department arrested O’Halloran on Thursday, who had an active warrant for grand theft of motor vehicle, and she is now residing in the Sarasota County Jail.

