Two local men indicted on charges related to January 6th capitol breach

(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Two Florida men are charged in an indictment in federal court in the District of Colombia with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to their conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Tom Vournas, 62, of Bradenton, Florida, and Leonard Lobianco, 52, of North Port, Florida, are named in the indictment and were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 4, in Florida by the FBI.

According to the indictment Vournas is charged with felony offenses of civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground with a deadly or dangerous weapon and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Vournas also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Lobianco is charged with civil disorder, a felony, and misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 6, 2021, the men committed and attempted to commit an act aimed at impeding law enforcement officers from performing their official duties during a civil disorder event. In addition, defendant Vournas is alleged to have used a chemical irritant to assault law enforcement officers on the Capitol grounds and allegedly brought the weapon inside the Capitol building.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Tampa and Washington Field Offices.

In the 35 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,230 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 440 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

