Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections challenging students to create ‘I Voted’ sticker

I voted sticker
I voted sticker(Contributed)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections is challenging middle school and high school students to design a new, unique “I Voted” sticker for Sarasota County voters.

“We are heading into a big year with countywide elections in March, August and November,” said Supervisor Turner. “The ‘I Voted’ sticker contest is a fun opportunity to involve students in the elections process and to help set them up for civic participation in adulthood.”

The winning design will be announced in Spring 2024 and used as the official “I Voted” sticker given to voters during the Nov. 5, 2024, Presidential General Election. The winning design will also be displayed at elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port and used in outreach efforts encouraging our community to vote.

To be eligible, contest entrants must be enrolled in a middle or high school located in Sarasota County. Submitted designs must not advocate for a specific party, candidate or issue.

Entries must be submitted with a release form and may be submitted through a designated art teacher, by email (StickerContest@SarasotaVotes.gov), by mail (Sticker Contest, Supervisor of Elections, P.O. Box 4194, Sarasota, FL 34230), or dropped off at one of three elections offices.

For the complete list of rules and entry forms, visit SarasotaVotes.gov/sticker-contest.

Entry deadline is Jan. 26, 2024.

