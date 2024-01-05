Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

New scholarship opportunity for Florida students

((Source: PEXELS))
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a new scholarship opportunity for Florida students through the Florida Supervisor of Elections Association.

In order to be eligible for the $1,200 scholarship, you must be enrolled full-time in a Florida college or university, maintain a ‘C’ average, and major in political science, public administration, business administration, journalism or mass communication.

This year, they will award three scholarships. Applications must be submitted to the Supervisor of Elections of the county where the applicant is registered to vote.

Applications are due March 8. Apply here.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest EURO forecast model is suggesting a large area of rainfall moving in after sunrise...
Some disruptive weather heading our way
Pines Trailer Park
Rent increase forcing some residents out of The Pines Trailer Park
Bradenton Police need help finding sisters Jaiyda Mitchell (15), Alieya Mackey (13), and...
Missing Bradenton sisters FOUND
James Keeble
Sarasota man arrested for Christmas Day burglary
Dog shot after attacking child

Latest News

Community garden
Manatee County helps create community garden
Allen and Kaye Butler, standing center and holding plaque, are Manatee County’s 2024 Citizens...
Allen and Kaye Butler named 2024 Distinguished Citizens of the Year
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube cosponsors bill to ban NIH funding of cruel foreign animal experiments
Woman medevaced off Celebrity Constellation cruise ship
Woman medevaced from cruise ship off Port Manatee