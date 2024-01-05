SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a new scholarship opportunity for Florida students through the Florida Supervisor of Elections Association.

In order to be eligible for the $1,200 scholarship, you must be enrolled full-time in a Florida college or university, maintain a ‘C’ average, and major in political science, public administration, business administration, journalism or mass communication.

This year, they will award three scholarships. Applications must be submitted to the Supervisor of Elections of the county where the applicant is registered to vote.

Applications are due March 8. Apply here.

