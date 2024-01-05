Manatee County helps create community garden

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Helping the community grow is the goal of a brand-new community Garden in Elwood Park located at 4008 39th St. E. in Bradenton, set to officially open with a ribbon-cutting and reception from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Manatee County crews have been working with a host of local businesses and contractors to bring this facility to completion over the past several weeks.

“We wanted to create a space where neighbors could gather, and grow together,” said Manatee County District 2 Commissioner Amanda Ballard. “As a commissioner and a gardener, myself, I’m passionate about local food and giving our citizens the tools they need to become as self-sufficient as possible.”

Neighborhood meetings confirmed the desire for a community garden, and once a county-owned site was identified, the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners budgeted $150,000 to build.

The fenced and secure community garden will feature 29 standard 4-foot x 8-foot one-foot-tall garden beds, two large two-foot high “L-shaped” 4-foot x 8-foot x 4-foot beds, two ADA accessible two-foot-high 4-foot x 8-foot beds with concrete surrounding the beds for easier access, and two 4-foot x 4-foot beds for kids gardening and education. An 8-foot x 10-foot storage shed will house a variety gardening tools, rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, soil, and other supplies.

Two large composting bins are also provided along with water connections for proper irrigation.

A shade structure, park benches and ADA compliant truegrid paths with pebble rock, connecting all the garden beds are also part of the community garden as is a small play structure and swings for children.

