Gratitude Club gets new home for the new year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A longtime Suncoast non-profit dedicated to helping people battling addictions has a new home after losing theirs last fall. Members of the Gratitude Club confirm they’ve made a deal to utilize space at Potter’s House Church in Sarasota.

Members of the non-clinical support group had been looking for a space to hold daily support meetings since they lost their lease when their building was sold to developers last year.

“We thought it would be easy, but after a while, we found finding a new place a major concern,” said Chuck Merritt, a long-time member of the Gratitude Club.

Potter’s House Church is a bible-based, non-denominational facility with a small congregation. Church leaders said when Gratitude Club members approached them about assistance recently, a few quick discussions was all that it took to seal the deal.

“A lot of the members were missing meetings, and it seemed like it was becoming a desperate situation,” said Potter’s House Church pastor Jon Duff. The first support meeting to take place at the site was on New Year’s Eve he added.

Duff said that a schedule has been established so that Gratitude Club events don’t coincide with those of the congregation. He added he’s happy to be able to help especially after battling addiction himself.

“I fought alcohol and drug addiction for years, but it wasn’t until I found Jesus Christ that I was able to win the battle” Duff said.

