Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Gratitude Club gets new home for the new year

Gratitude Club new home
Gratitude Club new home(WWSB)
By Rob Wells
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A longtime Suncoast non-profit dedicated to helping people battling addictions has a new home after losing theirs last fall. Members of the Gratitude Club confirm they’ve made a deal to utilize space at Potter’s House Church in Sarasota.

Members of the non-clinical support group had been looking for a space to hold daily support meetings since they lost their lease when their building was sold to developers last year. 

“We thought it would be easy, but after a while, we found finding a new place a major concern,” said Chuck Merritt, a long-time member of the Gratitude Club.

Potter’s House Church is a bible-based, non-denominational facility with a small congregation. Church leaders said when Gratitude Club members approached them about assistance recently, a few quick discussions was all that it took to seal the deal.

“A lot of the members were missing meetings, and it seemed like it was becoming a desperate situation,” said Potter’s House Church pastor Jon Duff. The first support meeting to take place at the site was on New Year’s Eve he added.

Duff said that a schedule has been established so that Gratitude Club events don’t coincide with those of the congregation. He added he’s happy to be able to help especially after battling addiction himself.

“I fought alcohol and drug addiction for years, but it wasn’t until I found Jesus Christ that I was able to win the battle” Duff said.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain possible and some storms could be strong
Saturday to be a First Alert Weather day
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is accused of tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville...
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing drink at Jaguars fans
Pines Trailer Park
Rent increase forcing some residents out of The Pines Trailer Park
Bradenton Police need help finding sisters Jaiyda Mitchell (15), Alieya Mackey (13), and...
Bradenton Police looking for missing sisters
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’

Latest News

Downtown Sarasota
Downtown Sarasota lecture series to discuss future
vote here
Abortion rights groups garner enough signatures to put abortion on Florida ballot
I voted sticker
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections challenging students to create ‘I Voted’ sticker
Florida becomes first in the nation to have Canadian drug importation program approved by FDA