Friday looks nice then the rain moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have 2 First Alert Weather Days over the next several days meaning look out for some disruptive weather coming our way. on Saturday and Tuesday.

The weather will be nice on Friday as high pressure moves in over the area but it will be short lived. A storm system will develop over the northern Gulf of Mexico late Friday and sweep a cold front our way on Saturday.

We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Friday with a high around 75 degrees. Should be really nice. Winds will turn to the east at 10-15 mph. There is no chance for rain on Friday

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day!

Saturday we will see showers and a few thunderstorms mainly after 8 a.m beginning in Manatee County as the front begins to move in. Sarasota will occur a short time later in the late morning and then through Charlotte County in the early afternoon. There is a small chance for an isolated storm to become severe, meaning with winds gusting up to 50-60 mph. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting we will see a marginal chance for one or two strong storms which may produce a short lived tornado. That chance is small however at this time. The high on Saturday will warm into the low 70s. Winds will be strong through the morning and into the early afternoon. Those winds will be out of the south and then to the SW at 20 mph and some occasional gusts up to 35 mph. The rain chance is at 100%.

The rain should begin shortly after sunrise on Saturday in Manatee County slipping southward throughout the late morning and early afternoon (WWSB)

By late afternoon most of the heavy rain will clear out to our south and we should see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few passing showers as winds turn to the WNW and then to the NW at 15-20 mph. The front will pull up stationary to our south but close enough to bring some cloudiness through Saturday night.

Forecast models are suggesting anywhere from 1/2 inch to over 1" in some isolated areas (WWSB)

Sunday a weak little disturbance will move overhead bringing a slight chance for a few passing showers as the rain chance is at 30%. Otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies and cooler weather to settle in with highs in the upper 60s.

Monday we will see breezy conditions move in as a result of the next storm system set to impact the area late Tuesday. We will have variable cloudiness with a 40% chance for a few showers and a high around 70.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day!

Tuesday look for mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will move in bringing a good chance for more rain. Right now that rain chance is at 80% and most of that will occur during the late afternoon and early evening. Some of that rain will be heavy at times. It will be a code yellow First Alert Weather day, meaning a moderate level of disruptive weather moving in on Tuesday.

Some storms could be strong on Saturday as the line of showers move through the area associated with a cold front (WWSB)

On Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and cooler weather settle back in as highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

