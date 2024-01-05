Advertise With Us
Florida becomes first in the nation to have Canadian drug importation program approved by FDA

(Moussa81 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSantis administration received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program.

The Agency for Health Care Administration submitted this first-of-its-kind plan to safely import cheaper drugs from Canada to the FDA nearly 37 months ago, and after filing a lawsuit against the FDA due to delays, has finally received approval.

This approval will save Florida up to $180 million in the first year.

“After years of federal bureaucrats dragging their feet, Florida will now be able to import low-cost, life-saving prescription drugs,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “It’s about time that the FDA put patients over politics and the interests of Floridians over Big Pharma.”

The state will begin by providing prescription drugs in a small number of drug classes which will include maintenance medications to help individuals who have chronic health conditions such as HIV/AIDS, mental illness, prostate cancer, and urea cycle disorder. These drugs will be for individuals who are under the care of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Department of Children and Families, Department of Corrections , and Department of Health. The program will then expand to include providing imported prescription drugs for Medicaid members across the state.

