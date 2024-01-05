First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At the time of this post the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Florida under a marginal risk (the lowest risk level) for severe weather on Saturday. This risk level may change with subsequent forecasts from that agency, which is responsible only for severe weather predictions for the entire United States. The confidence in forecasting severe weather is low at this time, but there is the risk.

What is much more certain is the heavy rains that are likely to be moving past the Suncoast on Saturday morning and afternoon. Rain chances are near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts of over 1/4 inch are at 80% or more and amounts of 1 inch or over are at 30 to 40 percent. The rain is likely to start around 6am to 9am and continue into the early to mid afternoon. This long period of weekend rain will cause driving to be difficult for some and outdoor activity to be disrupted. Therefore, Saturday remains a First Alert Weather Day assigned a code yellow for moderate impacts.

It is likely we will see some rain around on Sunday as well, as another bit of energy advances from the Gulf and crosses Florida. However the intensity of the rain and duration of the rain will be much less than Saturday.

The next First Alert Weather Day will be Tuesday afternoon and evening. At this point a much stronger storm will approach the coast. However, most of the energy of the story will be far to the north, where a large snow storm and severe weather outbreak may be possible. But its wind field will be expansive. So it is likely we will see strong winds across the area which will induce a spin in the atmosphere that may well lead to stronger, more organized storms over the Suncoast. This storm will be monitored closely as we move into the days ahead.

