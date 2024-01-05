Downtown Sarasota lecture series to discuss future

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Suncoast continues to experience rapid growth, local organizations want to make sure the development is handled properly and responsibly.

The non-profit, Architecture Sarasota, is hosting a four-part lecture series aimed at sparking a community-wide discussion on the future of Downtown Sarasota. One of the goals of the series is finding a happy medium between growth and affordability.

“I think everyone would agree that development is a good thing, but how do we do that in a sensitive way that really supports local businesses?” says Marty Hylton, President of Architecture Sarasota.

The series will look at a wide variety of things, including updating the area’s master plan, as the current one, called “Sarasota 2020,″ was put in place in the year 2000.

“The moment that that master plan was put in place in the late 90s was a very different context than it is today,” Hylton says.

The organization hopes the series leads to taking steps forward to create an environment where businesses and people from all different kinds of backgrounds can flourish.

“The transformation that’s occurred over the last decade, and particularly since COVID-19, is really remarkable. We’re in the middle of a really rapid period of growth and development. Taller buildings, more density, issues of affordable housing, coastal resilience. There are a lot of things that need to be addressed,” Hylton says.

The first lecture will be on Jan. 24, and the series will be spread out over six weeks.

