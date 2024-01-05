Deputies looking for suspect wanted for 2nd degree murder

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County detectives are warning people to be on the look out for a man wanted on 2nd Degree Murder Charges.

An Active Felony Warrant has been issued for Fidel Fletcher. On December 26th deputies were called to a home on Cellini Ave in Port Charlotte for an incident that resulted in a person being transported to the hospital. Since then the individual taken to the hospital has passed away as a result of the incident.

An autopsy has been completed on this victim. The cause of death has been determined to be Homicide.

Charlotte County Detectives would not release any other information on what happened causing the death.

Fletcher was last seen in the Arcadia, Florida area possibly wearing Blue Jeans and an older style OD Green Army style jacket. He may also be in possession of a BMX style bicycle, color flat black.

If you know his whereabouts, do not approach him, but contact Law Enforcement immediately by calling 911 or 941-639-2101.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.

