Abortion rights groups garner enough signatures to put abortion on Florida ballot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed constitutional amendment that would protect the right to abortion in Florida has officially gathered enough signatures to be put on the 2024 ballot. Now that the Florida Division of Elections verified 910,946 petitions, bypassing the 891,523 petitions needed, the state is one step closer to restoring abortion access in Florida.

“Most ballot initiative campaigns never even make it this far. The fact that we reached our goal one month early just further shows that Floridians overwhelmingly support access to abortion,” said Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida Interim CEO Barbara A. Zdravecky.

The amendment would explicitly protect abortion access until viability, estimated at around 24 weeks. This would override the state’s 15-week abortion ban and the 6-week ban lawmakers approved in April.

The proposed amendments reads, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

“While we can’t undo the harm that was done to our patients over the last year and a half, this ballot initiative is a crucial step toward stopping the damage from spreading to even more Floridians. As a physician, I am thrilled to see Floridians supporting this important step toward restoring the ability for patients to be able to make private, medical decisions with their doctors and families without government interference,” said Robyn Schickler, MD, MSc, Chief Medical Officer.

The Secretary of State still needs to certify the signatures and issue a certificate of ballot position for the amendment to be placed on the ballot.

The proposed amendment also needs the Florida Supreme Court to refuse Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s request that they disqualify the amendment saying the language is vague and confusing.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Feb. 7 in front of the Florida Supreme Court.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.