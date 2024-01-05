Advertise With Us
40-thouand pounds of raw chicken ends up in the roadway following interstate crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Semi truck caused a big mess on I 75 after crashing near mile marker 125 in Lee County.

The driver of the crash was injured and taken to an area hospital. The Semi was carrying 40-thousand pounds of raw chicken at the time.

No word yet on what caused the crash. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

FHP is reminding people to keep both hands on the wheel and watch where you are going when driving at a high rate of speed on the interstate.

