Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Woman who led the cause to designate ‘Juneteenth’ a national holiday is gifted home

Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.
Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.(Eli Tarin)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The woman who persuaded lawmakers to designate Juneteenth as a national holiday is getting a special gift.

More than eight decades ago, Opal Lee was forced to flee her family’s house in Fort Worth, Texas, after a racist mob set it on fire.

Lee, 97, recently found out that the plot of land eventually became owned by the Trinity Habitat for Humanity.

Lee, who at one point served on the nonprofit’s board, called Trinity’s CEO and asked to purchase it back.

Trinity officials decided to give the land back to Lee, free of charge.

Plans for a future home for Lee have been drafted and ground was broken last October.

The organization is working with other partners to raise funds for the house-building.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest EURO forecast model is suggesting a large area of rainfall moving in after sunrise...
Some disruptive weather heading our way
Pines Trailer Park
Rent increase forcing some residents out of The Pines Trailer Park
James Keeble
Sarasota man arrested for Christmas Day burglary
Dog shot after attacking child
Bradenton Police need help finding sisters Jaiyda Mitchell (15), Alieya Mackey (13), and...
Bradenton Police looking for missing sisters

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.
TGI Friday’s abruptly closes dozens of restaurants
SCSO south county location opens on Annex Rd in Venice
SCSO South County location reopens to public
Jody Kurth, the stepmom of a student grazed by a bullet, talks about the "horrifying" text...
After 'horrifying' text from daughter, stepmother expresses relief
IMG players play final college game in New Year's Day bowl game.
IMG Academy players shine in New Year’s Day Bowl