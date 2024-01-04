Woman medevaced from cruise ship off Port Manatee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Celebrity Constellation cruise ship made an emergency stop at Port Manatee on Wednesday night after a woman reportedly needed immediate medical attention.

The United States Coast Guard St. Petersburg station boat crew medevaced a 58-year-old woman off the ship who was said to have suffered head trauma.

She was transported to an area hospital for specialized care. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.