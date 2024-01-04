Advertise With Us
Woman medevaced from cruise ship off Port Manatee

Woman medevaced off Celebrity Constellation cruise ship
Woman medevaced off Celebrity Constellation cruise ship(United States Coast Guard Southeast)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Celebrity Constellation cruise ship made an emergency stop at Port Manatee on Wednesday night after a woman reportedly needed immediate medical attention.

The United States Coast Guard St. Petersburg station boat crew medevaced a 58-year-old woman off the ship who was said to have suffered head trauma.

She was transported to an area hospital for specialized care. Her condition is unknown at this time.

