Unsettled weather pattern to bring some storms our way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With El Nino still going on, although a little weaker than a couple of months ago, we will continue to see elevated chances for storms to develop in or near the Gulf of Mexico and bring a good chance for some much needed rainfall for the rest of the winter months. We are seeing that overnight with a cold front pushing through and then again on Saturday as yet another storm system moves in. The one on Saturday has the potential of being much stronger than the front moving through on Thursday.

We have 2 First Alert Weather Days coming up. The first is on Saturday mainly during the morning and early afternoon and the other on Tuesday coming later in the day it appears. A First Alert Weather day means disruptive weather with the possibility of having impacts on driving and outdoor events planned. We rank them according to how disruptive the weather is going to be. If it is going to be minimal then we give it a green code. If it is going to be somewhat disruptive but not too severe then we give it a yellow designation. If the weather is going to be severe or rough then we give it a red code.

Right now we have labled Saturday a FAWD (First Alert Weather Day) yellow code. This means we will see showers and a few thunderstorms for a large area of the Suncoast due to a stronger storm system expected to develop. There is a small chance one or two of the storms could become strong or even possibly severe. If the threat of severe weather were to increase than we could pop the code up to red for Saturday.

For Thursday expect the rain to come to an end by sunrise as the winds turn to the NW and then north throughout the day. It will begin to clear out on Thursday with much more sunshine than we saw on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm only into the mid to upper 60s which is below the average for this time of year. The average high is 73 degrees.

Friday look for breezy conditions as those winds turn more toward the east at 10-15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday with a high in the low to mid 70s. Should be a nice day.

Saturday clouds will increase in advance of a stronger storm system. By sunrise on Saturday look for mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms through the mid afternoon. The highest chance for rain will be between 7 a.m. through 1 p.m. This is subject to change but this time frame looks to be the most likely at this time. The high on Saturday will warm into the mid 70s.

Sunday there is a chance for a few showers in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph.

Monday will be another cloudy day at times as the next storm system gathers to our west. We will see a 40% chance for a few showers as the old cold front works back across the area as a warm front. Winds will be out of the ESE at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The timing is still hard to pin down but it is looking like it will be more of an afternoon and evening event with the rainfall coming later in the day.

