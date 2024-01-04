The Sport of High-Wire Walking

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When you go to the circus everyone wants to see the high wire walkers. They are incredibly talented athletes, and we are so lucky to have one of the best right here on the Suncoast.

Nik Wallenda is known worldwide. He and his team put on an incredible show called A Brave New Wonderland which is a holiday themed adventure under the big top at UTC.

“I believe it’s 90% mental and 10% physical. “The reality is it doesn’t matter how great I am physically if I can’t overcome the fear of walking a wire, then there’s no way that I can take the first step,” says Nik.

Getting a start in Sarasota for the sport is not a bad idea. Alec Bryant, one of the members of the show, started at Sailor Circus when he was just eight, and he’s now been traveling with Nik for seven years.

“When I was younger, I did have a fear of heights. And even now I get a little weary. I think the biggest thing is just having that respect for what we’re doing,” says Bryant.

This sport isn’t for the weak. There have been plenty of accidents and that’s why they put in so much effort into keeping everyone safe. This includes designing new tools. Carl Wallenda, Nik’s great grandfather, created the shoulder bar in the 1920′s. It weighs about 50 pounds, and they use it in today’s show for the pyramid.

These athletes put thousands upon thousands of hours into the sports just to be able to spend a few minutes performing in front of everyone. There is always something that could improve the show.

“To be honest, I’ll never be happy with any of my performances. That’s just how I am. Even if it’s exactly how I wanted to go, I’m still going to nitpick it and try and find aspects of it that I could improve on in the future,” says Blake Wallenda, one of the performers and cousin to Nik.

