SCSO South County location reopens to public

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After nearly 4 years of closure, the Annex Road Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office location is open and ready to serve residents of South County.

Lt. Brian James told ABC7 in an interview that the reopening came after the booming growth of South County proved to require more, and the drive from Venice and North Port to SCSO’s main building on Cattleridge Boulevard in Sarasota was too much.

“It’s important so that they don’t feel that they’re being left out,” said Lt. James.

The office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on holidays.

The south location is not yet ready to perform services like fingerprinting, but is equipped to handle reports such as theft, fraud, vandalism, lost or damaged property, etc.

