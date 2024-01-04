Palmetto boys varsity soccer dominating competition during the 2023-24 season

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - When it comes to high school soccer on the Suncoast, the Palmetto Tigers Varsity Boys Soccer team is viewed as powerhouse and this season is no different.

They’re 9-0-1 so far in the 2023-24 campaign and it doesn’t come as a surprise at all to the team’s head coach, Rui Fernandes.

“If you would’ve told me we would’ve been undefeated at this point of the season, I would take it and I’m happy with it,” Fernandes said. “I just feel that this group has worked the last four years to get to this point and we’re gelling at the right time.”

This game is also time consuming. It’s 40 minutes at half and 80 minutes in total of a lot of running. Fernandes says it’s all due to certain workout regimens this group of young men are willing to put their bodies through in order to achieve greatness.

“The regimen starts with these guys in the summer time,” Fernandes said. “We have them here four days a week doing some weight training and they also go out and play at night. It’s just some street soccer. Our thought process was a few years ago was that if we do that and we can contain the group to stay together, when we return in October they will be in game ready shape.”

The Tigers are also in search of the seventh consecutive district championship, but this group has much bigger goals they want to accomplish by the end of this season.

“We want to get back to a state title,” Fernandes said. “We want to get back to a Final Four. We haven’t been back since the middle 2000s. So, we want to be able to do that.”

The Tigers return to game action on Thursday when they host Lakewood Ranch High School. Game time is set to begin at 7 p.m.

