North Port Police searching for three suspects for damaging Skate Park bathroom

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police Department is searching for three unknown suspects.

Authorities say three suspects caused $2,000 worth of damage to the restrooms at the Skate Park. The suspects tore the restroom faucet and sink off the wall, causing damage to the plumbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tayler Cooper at tcooper@northportpdfl.govor or 941-429-7332.

