Juror in court after misconduct claim in ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The jury foreman for the Kowalski vs. Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital lawsuit was in court on Wednesday after the hospital accused the juror of misconduct during the trial.

The hospital’s legal team claimed the juror broke the rules saying his wife spoke with a social media influencer during the trial. They also claimed this same juror lied on his questionnaire.

After intense questioning in court, the judge ruled that the juror did not engage in misconduct and threw out the motion for mistrial.

Earlier this month, a jury found Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital liable in the medical malpractice lawsuit against it by the Kowalski family at the center of the Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya.”

