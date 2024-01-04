Advertise With Us
Juror in court after misconduct claim in ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial

The story of Maya Kowalski and her family is the subject of the Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya.”
Maya Kowalski
Maya Kowalski(WTSP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The jury foreman for the Kowalski vs. Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital lawsuit was in court on Wednesday after the hospital accused the juror of misconduct during the trial.

The hospital’s legal team claimed the juror broke the rules saying his wife spoke with a social media influencer during the trial. They also claimed this same juror lied on his questionnaire.

After intense questioning in court, the judge ruled that the juror did not engage in misconduct and threw out the motion for mistrial.

John Hopkins Hospital objects to payout, claims juror misconduct, files motion for new trial

Earlier this month, a jury found Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital liable in the medical malpractice lawsuit against it by the Kowalski family at the center of the Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya.”

For more details on the trial, click here.

