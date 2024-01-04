IMG Academy players shine in New Year’s Day Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - On New Years Day, LSU took on Wisconsin in the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. The Tigers pulling off the 35 to 31 comeback win in a thriller. Two former Suncoast athletes played in their final collegiate game.

Offensive Lineman Charles Turner III and Running back Noah Cain both played at IMG Academy.

Charles saying, “It feels great man just to come back to where it all started for me. To get one more win with the guys before I enter the draft and it was a blessing today.”

Noah Cain calls Tampa his second home. The Tigers were down two touchdowns early in the game, but came back.

“It’s all about responding to adversity. You have to keep going, never give up, and believe in yourself. That’s all I can continue to do every day. I’m just grateful to share this field with these guys,” says Cain.

The next step for players could be the NFL Draft in April.

