Greenacres man arrested for threatening to kill a U.S. Congressperson and the Congressperson’s children

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - A 72-year-old man from Greenacres, Florida was arrested this morning on a criminal complaint charging him with threatening to kill a U.S. Congressperson and the Congressperson’s children.

According to the complaint, on Dec. 19, 2023, Michael Shapiro left five voicemail messages for a U.S. Congressperson at the Congressperson’s congressional office in Washington, D.C. In one of the messages, Shapiro stated that he was going to “come after you and kill you …” In another message, he stated that he was going to “come and kill your children …”

Shapiro allegedly placed the threatening calls from his home in Greenacres.

The complaint further alleges that Shapiro pleaded guilty in federal court in 2019 for making threatening communications to another victim.

Shapiro made his initial appearance on Thursday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart for the Southern District of Florida.

