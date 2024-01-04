FWC completes habitat restoration at Warm Mineral Springs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has successfully completed restoration work downstream from Warm Mineral Springs in Sarasota County. The warm water flowing from the spring is of particular importance to manatees seeking shelter from cooler winter temperatures.

Hurricane Ian on Florida’s gulf coast in fall 2022 delayed the project. Extreme flooding within the project and surrounding areas halted work, requiring significant debris removal and additional funding and time.

The project resumed in the spring of 2023 and was successfully completed before the winter season. It is anticipated that manatees will return to this enhanced warm-water site this winter.

While the creeks can be enjoyed by the public in spring and summer, this area is an FWC No Entry Zone from Nov. 15 to March 15. This restriction ensures that manatees can access the warm-water refuge upstream without disturbances from human activities, which can jeopardize their health by causing them to flee to colder waters.

There is no public viewing of manatees at this warm-water site but a list of where you can safely view manatees at several other warm-water sites can be found by going to MyFWC.com/Education, clicking the “Learn About Wildlife” banner then “Manatee” and “Where to See Manatees.”

