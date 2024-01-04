First Alert Weather: Morning showers end then next storm arrives Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved through the area overnight and today we will see some clearing. Sunshine will return but the impacts of the cold front are not over. Winds today will be breezy and gusty. While not excessively windy, gusts will exceed 20mph. After morning skies clear we will have the first of two mostly sunny days. Things change on Saturday.

The next storm will move in overnight Friday into Saturday with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. During the day on Saturday we will have waves of showers and thunderstorms. It does not look like severe weather will have a large impact on our area, but isolated severe thunderstorms can be ruled out at this time. Most of the severe weather potential continues to favor the northern Gulf coast of the Florida panhandle late Friday and early Saturday. However, we must monitor how well the cold front of the storm sharpens as it approaches our coast. This could influence developing an increasing risk for the Suncoast seeing more intense storms. Stronger winds will introduce spin in the atmosphere, but large amounts of instability appear to be lacking at the present time. Should the risk of severe weather increase, it will diminish in the evening Saturday.

Sunday and Monday also look to be calm days, with little more that an ocoasional shower. However, the next system will arrive on Tuesday. This one will be even stronger than the others before. In fact, the Tuesday system will impact a large area of the United States with heavy snow and rain potential and a severe weather threat as well. It is too early to know if the severe weather risk extends to our area.

