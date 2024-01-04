Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Morning showers end then next storm arrives Saturday

Could have impact on the Suncoast
Could have impact on the Suncoast(wwsb)
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:48 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved through the area overnight and today we will see some clearing. Sunshine will return but the impacts of the cold front are not over. Winds today will be breezy and gusty. While not excessively windy, gusts will exceed 20mph. After morning skies clear we will have the first of two mostly sunny days. Things change on Saturday.

The next storm will move in overnight Friday into Saturday with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. During the day on Saturday we will have waves of showers and thunderstorms. It does not look like severe weather will have a large impact on our area, but isolated severe thunderstorms can be ruled out at this time. Most of the severe weather potential continues to favor the northern Gulf coast of the Florida panhandle late Friday and early Saturday. However, we must monitor how well the cold front of the storm sharpens as it approaches our coast. This could influence developing an increasing risk for the Suncoast seeing more intense storms. Stronger winds will introduce spin in the atmosphere, but large amounts of instability appear to be lacking at the present time. Should the risk of severe weather increase, it will diminish in the evening Saturday.

Sunday and Monday also look to be calm days, with little more that an ocoasional shower. However, the next system will arrive on Tuesday. This one will be even stronger than the others before. In fact, the Tuesday system will impact a large area of the United States with heavy snow and rain potential and a severe weather threat as well. It is too early to know if the severe weather risk extends to our area.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest EURO forecast model is suggesting a large area of rainfall moving in after sunrise...
Some disruptive weather heading our way
Pines Trailer Park
Rent increase forcing some residents out of The Pines Trailer Park
Dog shot after attacking child
James Keeble
Sarasota man arrested for Christmas Day burglary
Bradenton Police need help finding sisters Jaiyda Mitchell (15), Alieya Mackey (13), and...
Bradenton Police looking for missing sisters

Latest News

Maya Kowalski
Juror in court after misconduct claim in ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial
Bradenton funeral home warns of scammers
Brown & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory warns of scammers
Some of the storms could bring some heavy rain at times mainly during Saturday morning through...
Unsettled weather pattern to bring some storms our way
Nik Wallenda
The Sport of High-Wire Walking