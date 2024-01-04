First Alert Traffic: Malfunctioning railroad gates close N. Orange Avenue at 10th Street

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Malfunctioning arms at a railroad grack crossing near the 1000 block of North Orange Avenue has blocked the road, Sarasota Police said Thursday morning.

Police are asking motorists to follow posted signs for a detour or find another route.

TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 The arms are down on the railroad tracks near the 1000 block of North Orange Avenue. The appropriate parties were notified. Please follow posted signs for a detour or find another route. We will update you when the arms are back up, and the road reopens. pic.twitter.com/3fYIbT4mmq — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) January 4, 2024

