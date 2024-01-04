Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Malfunctioning railroad gates close N. Orange Avenue at 10th Street

The arms are down on the railroad tracks near the 1000 block of North Orange Avenue.
The arms are down on the railroad tracks near the 1000 block of North Orange Avenue.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Malfunctioning arms at a railroad grack crossing near the 1000 block of North Orange Avenue has blocked the road, Sarasota Police said Thursday morning.

Police are asking motorists to follow posted signs for a detour or find another route.

