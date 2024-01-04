Advertise With Us
The ER at Bayshore Gardens reaches milestone volume of 100 cases in a single day

Record 100 patients in one day
Record 100 patients in one day(Manatee Memorial Hospital)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The ER at Bayshore Gardens, an Extension of Manatee Memorial Hospital, has been a vital resource for the South Bradenton community. On Dec. 27, the ER at Bayshore Gardens achieved a milestone by serving 100 patients in one day.

This feat was repeated on Jan. 1, illustrating the high demand and quality of care at the facility.

“The rise in volume that we are seeing at the ER at Bayshore Gardens is representative of the need in that community and throughout Manatee County. Through the expansion of our emergency services into our communities, we can better meet the needs of our citizens and provide access to emergency care where it is needed.  No matter what the emergency, the ER at Bayshore Gardens is equipped to handle everything from minor conditions to stabilizing treatment for major conditions such as heart attack and stroke,” said Tom McDougal, CEO of Manatee Memorial Hospital.

