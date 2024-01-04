Advertise With Us
Coach Arturo Santos giving back to the next generation of soccer players at Manatee High School

Manatee High School Boys Varsity Soccer
(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee High School Boys Varsity Soccer Team is a special group with a blend of international players and local student-athletes.

Head Coach Arturo Santos says he’s proud of the teamwork displayed and lessons being learned.

“Have a good cohesive unit and get these guys to be friends together and really just get along well, and understand what good sportsmanship is about. Learn a little bit about themselves and each other. You know pick up a thing or two from one another. Be good sportsman out here. Respect one another and to just practice these awesome values,” Coach Santos said.

Coach Santos told ABC7 that he appreciates the opportunity to coach up and give back to the next generation of soccer athletes here on the Suncoast.

“I get more out of working with these young men than I can possibly give. They’re tremendous they all each have individual stories,” Coach Santos said.

Manatee High School Boys Varsity Soccer will start the 2024 season on the road in a soccer match versus Palmetto High School on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

